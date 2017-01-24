HMS St Albans is ‘man marking’ the Russian Navy flagship Admiral Kuznetsov and its task group past the UK as the carrier returns from a three-month bombing mission in Syria.
RAF Typhoon jets also joined in the shadowing of the Kuznetsov, escorting cruiser Petr Velikiy and a salvage tug as the trio headed up the Channel.
The Navy’s last piston-engined fighter is due to resume air displays this summer – three years after it was nearly wrecked in a crash at Culdrose.
The Sea Fury came down during Air Day in 2014 when its engine packed up mid-display, forcing pilot Lt Cdr Chris Götke to make an emergency landing.