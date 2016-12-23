Twice as many sailors, Royal Marines, and Fleet Air Arm personnel are on duty this festive season than last – more than 3,700 men and women in all at home and aboard.
Some 18 warships, submarines, auxiliaries, Fleet Air Arm squadrons and Royal Marines units are deployed, on call, or on duty as 2016 draws to a close.
HMS Vigilant became the final Royal Navy vessel home in time for Christmas 2016 when she returned to Faslane following a three-month deterrence patrol.
Around 40 families gathered on the Clyde to greet the 140-strong crew – the first time a traditional-style RN homecoming had been arranged for a nuclear missile-carrying boat.