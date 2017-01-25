Next 28 days

‘Capital’ ship makes first trip as Westminster returns to sea after refit
27 January 2017

For the first time in 18 months HMS Westminster is powering through the sea after completing one of the longest, most comprehensive and complex revamps in the frigate’s 24-year life.

The ship is conducting trials off the South Coast as she begins a long year of training ahead of resuming front-line duties once more.

Follow the bear – again as HMS St Albans shadows Russian flagship through the Channel
25 January 2017

HMS St Albans is ‘man marking’ the Russian Navy flagship Admiral Kuznetsov and its task group past the UK as the carrier returns from a three-month bombing mission in Syria.

RAF Typhoon jets also joined in the shadowing of the Kuznetsov, escorting cruiser Petr Velikiy and a salvage tug as the trio headed up the Channel.