Navy bomb disposal experts safely blew up a wartime explosive scooped up by a dredger just yards from Parliament.
The divers moved the 50kg bomb more than 25 miles down the Thames before detonating it near Tilbury.
Two Sea Kings from Culdrose are crossing the Channel for a fortnight’s training with French naval jets to pave the way for operations by HMS Queen Elizabeth.
Aircrews will hone their fighter control skills – guiding jets on to targets, exactly as their successors will do in Merlins aboard the new carrier.