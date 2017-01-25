For the first time in 18 months HMS Westminster is powering through the sea after completing one of the longest, most comprehensive and complex revamps in the frigate’s 24-year life.
The ship is conducting trials off the South Coast as she begins a long year of training ahead of resuming front-line duties once more.
HMS St Albans is ‘man marking’ the Russian Navy flagship Admiral Kuznetsov and its task group past the UK as the carrier returns from a three-month bombing mission in Syria.
RAF Typhoon jets also joined in the shadowing of the Kuznetsov, escorting cruiser Petr Velikiy and a salvage tug as the trio headed up the Channel.