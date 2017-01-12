£269m is being pumped into the Merlin fleet so the helicopters can perform the role long carried out by Sea King Mk7s: the eyes of the fleet.
All 30 Merlin Mk2s will converted so they can serve as ‘baggers’, scouting for enemy aircraft, armour or shipping, as well as their more normal submarine-hunting role.
Nearly three years in charge of HMS Daring came to an end on a Bahrain beach on the back of a camel for Cdr Phil Dennis.
Rather than a sports car or vintage vehicle to whisk him away from his ship for a traditional send-off, his ship’s company arranged for a camel to carry the officer away.