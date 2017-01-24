Next 28 days

NEWS

Follow the bear – again as HMS St Albans shadows Russian flagship through the Channel
25 January 2017

HMS St Albans is ‘man marking’ the Russian Navy flagship Admiral Kuznetsov and its task group past the UK as the carrier returns from a three-month bombing mission in Syria.

RAF Typhoon jets also joined in the shadowing of the Kuznetsov, escorting cruiser Petr Velikiy and a salvage tug as the trio headed up the Channel.

Historic Sea Fury to resume displays this summer
24 January 2017

The Navy’s last piston-engined fighter is due to resume air displays this summer – three years after it was nearly wrecked in a crash at Culdrose.

The Sea Fury came down during Air Day in 2014 when its engine packed up mid-display, forcing pilot Lt Cdr Chris Götke to make an emergency landing.